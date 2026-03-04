THE ribbon has been cut on the reopening of a travel agent in Lichfield.

Co-op Travel has moved to a new site in the Three Spires Shopping Centre.

The improvements include the introduction of new digital screens at the site at 31 Baker’s Lane.

The official opening saw visitors able to win tickets to the Lichfield Garrick and holiday vouchers.

Manager Lizzie Sheppard said:

“As a team with a combined 80 years of experience, we’re proud to see that tradition continue to evolve in our new home and we look forward to helping locals make more travel memories this year across a variety of locations.”