FIRE chiefs are warning drivers not to attempt to travel through flood water after a number of vehicles got stuck in Alrewas.

Crews were called to Croxall Road at around 5pm on Saturday (28th February) where three cars had become stuck.

Water rescue equipment was used to help motorists out of their vehicles.

Firefighter Lee Chetwynd said:

“Driving through flood water can be very dangerous. Even a small amount of water can stop your engine and leave you stranded. “If there’s flood water on the road, try and find another route and don’t try to drive through it, you could put yourself and others in danger.”