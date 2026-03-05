A NEW campaign to boost secondary school attendance has been launched by Staffordshire County Council following the success of an earlier scheme for younger children.

School attendance has been falling across the country – and in Staffordshire has dropped by 2.3% compared to previous years.

Two years ago, the Little Heroes campaign was started in the county to boost primary school attendance.

The I’m Here campaign now aims to promote better school attendance for secondary school pupils, as well as sparking conversations about mental health.

Members of the county council’s safeguarding and education overview and scrutiny committee viewed one of the campaign’s promotional videos at a meeting.

Tim Moss, the council’s assistant director for education strategy and improvement, told the committee a child was identified as being “persistently absent” if they had an attendance level lower than 90% and absence rate more than 10%. A “severe absence” rate was more than 50%.

He added:

“Youngsters start off school not too badly, but as they move into the secondary sector their attendance dips – significantly at Key Stage 4 [aged 14-16]. While Staffordshire’s attendance is better than the national average for all the measures, we are particularly concerned around that Key Stage 4 attendance. “Some of our vulnerable youngsters – those who are subject to a Child Protection Plan or those who are identified as a child in need – have significantly lower attendance than youngsters who don’t feature in those particular groups. One of the things we continue to do is work with our partners, making sure we have that help and support early to ensure youngsters get into those good habits.”

Cllr Janet Higgins, cabinet member for education and SEND, said:

“The Department for Education has identified school attendance as a key priority and we will continue to promote the importance of going to school. “There is a gap in performance in those children and young people identified as disadvantaged and their peers – if children are absent from school, this gap is only going to get wider. “The campaigns we are running to encourage good attendance are helpful, but for some families, campaigns alone are not enough. There are times when both schools and the council have to take further action where attendance isn’t good enough. “Quite often from a safeguarding aspect, you will hear a comment that school is a protective factor. This means that a school should be a safe place for children who are at risk of being harmed, exploited or drawn into antisocial or criminal activities – and for this to be the case, children need to be at school and need to attend. “Overall, Staffordshire performs better than national averages, but for some groups the trends are more concerning. Although things have improved since last year, we still have too many children without good attendance habits. “As a cabinet member this is something I am concerned about. And I am keen we continue using early help to support children and their families to build better routines and develop those good attendance habits.”

Students from Erasmus Darwin Academy and King Edward VI School were among those who starred in the I’m Here videos.

Cllr Higgins said:

“What makes this campaign powerful is that it’s been shaped by students themselves. It’s their voices and their experiences that are at the heart of it. “Their invaluable input will not only help shine a light on the importance of school attendance, but also on something just as vital – talking openly about mental health and supporting one another.”