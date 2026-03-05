A LICHFIELD care home has agreed a sponsorship deal with a local football club.

Stowe Mount has netted the agreement to help support Chasetown Football Club’s community work.

As part of the growing relationship, residents are regularly invited to watch the team play, while representatives from the club visit the home to meet with some of those who live who there.

The home will also be represented by a pitch-side advertising board at The Scholars Ground.

Renee Forsyth, 88, said:

“It was lovely that we got to visit the football club again to see our sign on the pitch and have a coffee – we really enjoy it when they come to visit us at home.”

Rebecca Bristow, general manager at Stowe Mount, added:

“Being able to support our local community is very important to us. Not only does it mean that we can help others in the area to thrive, but it also means our residents remain active members of the place they know and love. “We are so grateful for our partnership with Chasetown Football Club, and we can’t wait to see this relationship grow.”

Locals are invited to find out more about the home’s community partnerships at a Wellness Wednesday session will take place weekly at 10am from 8th April.

For more information call 01543 622 642 or email hello@stowemount.co.uk.