A THEATRE production in Burntwood is set to explore the consequences of fictional characters taking on lives and ambitions of their own.

Sherlock Holmes – The Death and Life will be staged at Chase Terrace Community Centre as part of the Lichfield Garrick’s Creative Burntwood project.

It stars Nigel Miles-Thomas and was written by David Stuart Davies.

A spokesperson said:

“In this wryly humorous one man tale, of murder, mystery and the occult the world’s greatest detective refuses to leave the stage.”

Tickets are £5 for the production which takes place at 7pm on Saturday (7th March). For booking details, visit the Lichfield Garrick website or call the box office on 01543 412121.