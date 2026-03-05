PLANS have been submitted for a development of up to 250 new homes in Mile Oak.

Bloor Homes is hoping to construct on a plot of land west of Sutton Road and south of Hints Road.

The company said the scheme would also include “high-quality green spaces”, including the retention of existing woodland and hedgerows, children’s play areas and a planting scheme.

Up to 50% of the new homes would be earmarked as affordable with a mix of social rent and shared ownership properties.

A spokesperson for Bloor Homes, said:

“We are grateful to everyone who took part in our community consultation last year. We have considered all the feedback we received and are pleased to have submitted our outline proposals to Lichfield District Council for high-quality homes, green public open spaces and community facilities. “We want to create a sustainable, landscape-led new neighbourhood at Mile Oak. Our plans prioritise extensive green public spaces for the whole community to enjoy, while delivering significant biodiversity enhancements alongside the provision of new homes. “Our outline planning application is the first formal step in the planning process and we will be continuing to work with a range of technical consultees, including Staffordshire County Council highways, to ensure that the plans can deliver wider community benefits wherever possible. “As part of this process, we also look forward to continued engagement with local stakeholders as plans move forward.”

Among the highways improvements planned as part of the development are a reduced speed limit on Sutton Road and Hints Road, as well as a new toucan crossing.

The spokesperson added:

“We are aware of long-standing concerns locally in relation to Mile Oak crossroads, and also of the committed scheme of improvements that have been previously agreed by the local highways authority and are awaiting delivery. “We have submitted additional proposals to enhance this previously committed improvement scheme and we will continue to work with the local highways authority so that our proposed development can help to resolve these long-standing concerns and unlock the delivery of improvements to highways safety in Mile Oak.”

More details on the proposals can be found on the developer’s website or on Lichfield District Council’s planning pages.