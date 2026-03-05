Chasewater Railway train
Picture: Jim Wall

FUNDING is being sought to help increase the number of school visits to a local heritage railway attraction.

Chasewater Railway and Museum has applied for £500 from the Better Burntwood Fund.

An application submitted to Burntwood Town Council said the money would ensure it could continue subsidising educational visits.

“We have seen a decline in the attendance of schools, principally due to the cost of transport to the railway.

“We support Key Stage 2 curriculum on aspects of history and travel. We see it is a key part of our educational function to support schools.

“We have made the decision to hold our group travel costs for educational establishments at our normal fares of £6 for a child and adults at £8.50 – but for a single school party this does not cover our operating costs at £690 per day for a steam journey.

“The majority of our costs are our coal and lubricating oil, which we spend in lighting up and preparing the locomotive for service. A grant would assist us in continuing in subsidising our school’s educational services, and making us a viable option even when coach travel to and from us included.”

The application will be debated by Burntwood Town Council’s Community and Partnerships Committee on Monday (9th March).

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments