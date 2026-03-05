FUNDING is being sought to help increase the number of school visits to a local heritage railway attraction.

Chasewater Railway and Museum has applied for £500 from the Better Burntwood Fund.

An application submitted to Burntwood Town Council said the money would ensure it could continue subsidising educational visits.

“We have seen a decline in the attendance of schools, principally due to the cost of transport to the railway. “We support Key Stage 2 curriculum on aspects of history and travel. We see it is a key part of our educational function to support schools. “We have made the decision to hold our group travel costs for educational establishments at our normal fares of £6 for a child and adults at £8.50 – but for a single school party this does not cover our operating costs at £690 per day for a steam journey. “The majority of our costs are our coal and lubricating oil, which we spend in lighting up and preparing the locomotive for service. A grant would assist us in continuing in subsidising our school’s educational services, and making us a viable option even when coach travel to and from us included.”

The application will be debated by Burntwood Town Council’s Community and Partnerships Committee on Monday (9th March).