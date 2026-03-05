A NEW home could be built on land in Alrewas if plans are approved.

The development has been earmarked for land at the rear of 152 Main Street.

It would also see the construction of a detached double garage for the existing property.

A planning statement said:

“This proposal represents a sensitive and sustainable approach to infill development on a garden site. “It respects the character of the area and contributes positively to the district’s housing supply and environmental goals.”

Full details can be found on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.