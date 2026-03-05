A PRIVATE equity firm has taken a majority stake in a Fradley-based logistics business as part of plans to help expand the company’s European operations.

Palletways has agreed a “strategic partnership” with Waterland which will enable it to strengthen its network capabilities and invest further in technology and infrastructure.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Fradley, the logisitics business currently operates across 25 countries and handles over ten million pallets a year.

Luis Zubialde, CEO of Palletways, said:

“Partnering with Waterland marks an exciting new chapter for Palletways. Their understanding of our sector, combined with their strong track record in supporting international growth, makes them the ideal partner for our next phase of development. “Together, we will continue to invest in our network, our technology, and our people to deliver even greater value to our customers across Europe.”

Wendy McMillan, partner at Waterland, said the deal had recognised the Fradley firm’s “strong market position and resilient business model”.

She added:

“Palletways is a clear European leader in palletised freight distribution, with a proven model, a strong brand and a highly capable management team. “We are delighted to partner with them to support their ambitious growth plans. With their strong network, investment in technology, and operational excellence, Palletways is well positioned for the future.”