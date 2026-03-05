THE ribbon has been cut on a new housing development in Lichfield.

The Sheriff of Lichfield and Michelin-starred chef Tom Shepherd helped launched the new Curborough Fields show homes off Watery Lane.

The development is being built by Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes and Redrow.

Elaine Cartwright, sales director at Redrow Midlands, said:

“With the sun shining, it was wonderful to welcome so many people to Curborough Fields. We’re thrilled to be bringing much-needed, high-quality family homes of all sizes to Lichfield. “A special thank you to the Sheriff, Tom Shepherd, Thyme Kitchen and Tipples and Tonic for making the day even more special.”

Homes at the development start at £297,995.