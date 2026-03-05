A LOCAL resident has had his efforts to spread kindness celebrated in an author’s latest book.

Sebbie Hall was recognised in Michael Rosen’s new book, Totally True (and Totally Silly) Bedtime Stories.

Born with a rare chromosomal disability, he has dedicated his life to acts of generosity – from delivering care packages, to donating his own iPad to a friend in need, as well as completing over 2,000 acts of kindness and raising more than £100,000 for charity.

And now his story has been immortalised by the award-winning writer.

Sebbie’s mum Ashley said:

“It feels especially fitting on World Book Day that Lichfield and Staffordshire are being highlighted once again through children’s literature, linking the city’s remarkable dictionary literary heritage with a modern story of kindness and community spirit. “To know Sebbie’s story is now engraved in literature forever is something we’ll never fully be able to put into words. This is proof that kindness really can change the world.”