A FOODBANK has confirmed the launch of a new session in a bid to help support local people facing financial hardship.

Burntwood Foodbank will open on Thursdays from 5pm to 7pm, starting on 19th March.

Organisers Cannock and District Foodbank said they hoped the additional session would offer “greater accessibility” for those unable to attend in the daytime.

Located behind Beacon Community Church on Bridge Cross Road, the initiative provides emergency food parcels and signposts those facing difficult circumstances to other local support.

A spokesperson for the foodbank said:

“We understand that many people who need support are unable to attend daytime sessions due to work or family commitments.

“By introducing Thursday evening sessions, we hope to make our services more accessible and ensure that anyone in our community who is struggling knows that help is available.” The new evening opening is part of the foodbank’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that anyone in crisis within the Burntwood community can access vital support when they need it most.”

For more details email Burntwoodfoodbank@cannockdistrict.foodbank.org.uk.