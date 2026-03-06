A COMMUNITY building’s future has been safeguarded thanks to a grant of almost £30,000.

Hammerwich Women’s Institute (WI) received the Biffa Award grant to replace a leaking roof on its hall.

Recent high winds had exacerbated existing issues and left the long-term future of the building in doubt.

But the WI said the funding would ensure the hall remains open and available to local groups who use the facility.

Wilma Hancox, president of Hammerwich WI, said:

“We are overjoyed to be awarded this funding and we are very grateful for the Biffa Award. “We were desperate to find a solution for our worn and damaged roof. This grant will allow us and local groups to continue to use the hall. “We would like to thank everyone who has supported us in our efforts.”

Rachel Maidment, grants manager at Biffa Award, said:

“This project is a great example of how Biffa Award funding can make a real difference. “The hall was in urgent need of repair and we’re pleased that our support will ensure it can continue serving the many community groups who rely on it.”

The funding follows previous support secured by the WI from The Noel Sweeney Foundation and We Loe Lichfield.

The group has operated in the village for more than a century and sees its hall used for sessions including crafts, gardening, miniature wargaming and sewing.

For more information on hiring the hall, email wilmashuff789@gmail.com or ursulaaustin@hotmail.co.uk.