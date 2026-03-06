LICHFIELD City return to action this weekend as they welcome Rugby Borough.

The Trade Tyre Community Stadium side are without a win in five outings, but did pick up a point in their previous fixture against Long Eaton United.

Recent results have seen them slip to 15th in the table, but they have everything still to play for as they sit seven points clear of the drop zone and nine points off the play-offs.

They take on a Rugby side who lie six places and two points in front, with three points potentially firing City as high seventh if results go their way.

The previous meeting between the two sides in October saw a Jack Edwards goal secure a 1-0 win for Lichfield.

Kick-off tomorrow (7th March) is at 3pm.