THE leader of Lichfield District Council has spoken of his pride after the local authority was named UK Council of the Year.

The honour was handed over at the iESE Public Sector Transformation Awards ceremony in London.

The council was praised for having “transformed services, strengthened communities, and delivered measurable improvements for residents”.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the council, said:

“I am very proud that Lichfield District Council has been named UK Council of the Year at this year’s iESE Awards. “It is a testament to the hard work of officers and councillors who care deeply about Lichfield district and strive every day to improve services for its residents.”