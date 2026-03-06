LICHFIELD’S MP says he has “deep concern” over delays to Burntwood’s new health centre.

The provision had originally been expected to open last year at the former Burntwood Youth Centre site at Cherry Orchard to replace the town’s temporary health and wellbeing centre.

But despite that facility closing and the youth centre being demolished, no planning application has yet been submitted.

In a letter to Reform UK’s leader at Staffordshire County Council Cllr Martin Murray, Labour MP Dave Robertson said he was frustrated by the ongoing delays.

He said:

“This continued pattern of postponement raises serious questions about the management of the process and the commitment to meeting previously stated timelines. “Residents in Burntwood have been unequivocal in their expectation that the health centre they were promised must be delivered.”

Mr Robertson has called on the county council to explain the reasons behind the latest delay and to set out what concrete measures will be taken to accelerate progress.

He urged the authority to ensure that the planning application is submitted “at the earliest possible date, rather than being postponed until the end of July”.

He added:

“I am deeply disappointed by the ongoing delays, and I expect Staffordshire County Council to ensure the planning application is submitted without any further postponement.”