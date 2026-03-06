LICHFIELD make the trek to the west Gloucester area this weekend when they face Drybrook in a league clash.

The Myrtle Greens will be looking for an immediate return to winning ways after going down to league leaders Bournville last time out.

Kick-off tomorrow (7th March) is at 2.15pm.

Elsewhere, the 2nds are at home to St Leonard’s.

On Sunday, there is a double header at Cooke Fields with both women’s teams on duty.

The reds take on Barnsley while the greens face Buckingham Swans 2nds. Both games kick off at 2pm.