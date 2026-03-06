LICHFIELD make the trek to the west Gloucester area this weekend when they face Drybrook in a league clash.

The Myrtle Greens will be looking for an immediate return to winning ways after going down to league leaders Bournville last time out.

Kick-off tomorrow (7th March) is at 2.15pm.

Elsewhere, the 2nds are at home to St Leonard’s.

On Sunday, there is a double header at Cooke Fields with both women’s teams on duty.

The reds take on Barnsley while the greens face Buckingham Swans 2nds. Both games kick off at 2pm.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments