INMATES and staff at a young offenders institution are teaming up to support a prison officer after his mother was paralysed in a freak fall.

Luke Adam’s mum Sandra suffered a spinal cord injury ten months ago when she fell down the stairs at home.

She has since faced a battle to survive, including several months in intensive care.

Luke, who is a supervising officer at HMPYOI Swinfen Hall, said:

“Overnight, life changed completely. Mum was rushed to hospital and spent months in intensive care fighting to survive – battling pneumonia, anaemia and other serious complications. “Doctors doubted she would ever come off the ventilator, but she proved them wrong. “Her determination, courage, and fighting spirit carried her through every setback.”

Next month Luke is running the London Marathon for the Spinal Research charity.

He is being supported by colleagues and inmates from all nine wings at Swinfen Hall who will run three miles on the sport field.

Other fundraising activities include a cake sale.

The 38-year-old said:

“I’ve just been blown away by the support I’ve had from colleagues and prisoners since the accident. “Whether you’re a young prisoner or experienced officer, your mum is so important in your life so when something so random and awful happens, not being able to help or fix things is really hard. “Through all of this, my mum has shown more bravery and strength than words can describe. She is my biggest inspiration. “That’s why I’m taking on the London Marathon, running for Spinal Research to help fund life-changing breakthroughs for people living with spinal cord injuries.”

Sandra, 67, suffered two cardiac arrests and lung infesctions following her fall.

After leaving intensive care, she was transferred to a specialist spinal injuries unit and has regained some movement in her toes and left arm.

Luke said:

“She really wants to be able to feed herself and brush her hair. If she can just do that that would make such a difference to her mental health and independence. “This marathon is more than just a run – it’s for my mum and for every family facing the same journey.”

People can donate to Luke’s fundraising efforts online.