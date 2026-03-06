DRAG royalty will be coming to the Lichfield Garrick when Queenz take to the stage.

The Drag Me To The Disco show will feature hits from pop royalty from across the decades.

A spokesperson said:

“Prepare to sing your heart out, laugh until it hurts and even shed a tear as these queens take you on a rollercoaster of emotion and high-energy entertainment. “With more sequins, surprises and star power than ever before, this dazzling spectacle is a must-see.”

Tickets for the show on Sunday (8th March) are £32. To book, visit the Lichfield Garrick website or call the box office on 01543 412121.