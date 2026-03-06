THIS concert was a celebration of the music of both Ray Charles and Stevie Wonder, both groundbreaking artists that pushed forward the momentum of blues, jazz, and funk music.

The band was made up of guitarist Tom Morgan, Matt Ratcliffe on keyboards, bass player Wayne Matthews and drummer Spencer Hedges alongside vocalist Louis Connor.

They started the evening with a solo guitar reading of Amazing Grace, with the acoustics of The Hub enveloping the sound, before the rest of the musicians fell into a piece and gave it a slow and referential gospel treatment.

The first half was music made famous and written by Ray Charles, with songs such as the upbeat Hallelujah I Love Her So and Georgia on My Mind being a perfect showcase for the soulful vocals.

The more upbeat The Mess Around and Let The Good Times Roll featured plenty of exciting soloing for the band and showed the keyboard and guitar in a good light.

The second half started with an instrumental version of What I’d Say, led by the keyboards, and the rest of the evening was given over to the Stevie Wonder songbook, which featured the fretless bass of Wayne Matthews throughout, particularly during the opening passages to Isn’t She Lovely as the stretched notes and inventions slowly alluded to the melody.

Sir Duke was reinvented, with the signature brass parts delivered with accuracy and dexterity by the guitar and bass.

This was an entertaining evening presented by some excellent musicians, offering new treatments of familiar songs.