A BURNTWOOD man has been arrested after a stolen motorhome was found in Fradley.

The white Roller Team Zefiro vehicle had been taken from Dosthill in Tamworth at around 12.15am yesterday (6th March).

It was discovered by police parked up at The Fradley Arms on the A38 half an hour later.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“A Ford Fiesta was located nearby and a male ran from the vehicle. After a brief foot pursuit he was detained. “Checks on the Fiesta revealed that it was displaying cloned plates and the actual vehicle had been stolen from the Rugeley area on 18th February. “The 22-year-old male, from Burntwood, was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle. He has since been released on conditional bail.”