CHASETOWN will take on Clitheroe as they look to kickstart their play-off push.

The Scholars have endured a challenging run of results that have seen them pick up just three points from a possible 18 in their last six games.

They currently sit ten points off the play-off spots and four ahead of a visiting Clitheroe side who go into the game on the back of three straight wins.

The reverse fixture in November saw a Ty Webster strike earn a point for Chasetown in a 1-1 draw.

Kick-off at The Scholars Ground this afternoon (7th March) is at 3pm.