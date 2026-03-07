A COUNCILLOR has backed calls for improved transport links with the National Memorial Arboretum.

It comes after the Liberal Democrats suggested buses used on the LinkUp service could be repurposed when it ends later this month.

Reform UK’s Cllr Matthew Wallens, who represents Curborough ward at Lichfield District Council and Lichfield City North at Staffordshire County Council, said enhancing transport connections to the national centre for remembrance was crucial.

He said:

“The National Memorial Arboretum is the largest war memorial sites in the UK, yet incredibly, the only bus service serving the arboretum does not connect with Lichfield city. Instead, it serves Hopwas, Whittington and Alrewas. “Lichfield deserves better transport links connecting our historic city with such an important national site. “Improving links would not only make it easier for residents and veterans to visit, but would also boost tourism across Staffordshire.”

While the Liberal Democrats’ proposal focused on road transport, Cllr Wallens said rail options also needed to be explored.

“I would strongly support restoring the Lichfield to Burton railway line, which runs near Alrewas. “Reopening this line would be a huge benefit for Lichfield, the arboretum and the wider area.”