FINAL preparations are taking place ahead of a new community wellbeing festival in Burntwood.

Organised by the Revive Yoga and Wellbeing Studio, it will see a range of activities on offer and give people the chance to book taster sessions and mini-workshops.

The Revive Festival of Wellbeing will take place at the studio and Fulfen Primary School from midday to 9pm on 22nd March.

Revive’s founder Susan Jackson said:

“Modern life can be incredibly busy and stressful, and many people are looking for simple, practical ways to look after their wellbeing. “The Revive Festival of Wellbeing is about bringing the community together and introducing people to local practitioners who can support them – whether that’s through movement, relaxation, coaching, holistic therapies or simply taking some time out. “As a Community Interest Company, our mission is to make wellness practices such as yoga and mindfulness accessible and sustainable for everyone, regardless of background, ability or circumstance. “The festival is an extension of that philosophy, and we reinvest 100% of our profits back into community wellbeing.”

The event is open to people of all ages, with free entry for visitors. Optional taster sessions and workshops will be available throughout the day for £3. To view the schedule and book, visit revive.community/festival.

The organisers are also inviting local businesses to support the festival through sponsorship. More details are available on the website.