A LICHFIELD business is celebrating after seeing turnover grow by 12%.

Wrekin, which manufactures civil engineering products, recorded the numbers after a series of deals with utilities companies such as BT, Severn Trent Water and Thames Water.

The success also saw an expansion of the workforce, with 13 new staff members taken on at the company and its subdivision Geoworks.

Simon Turner, managing director at Wrekin, said:

“In the past year we’re proud to have bucked the trend despite an overall market decline, so we’re entering 2026 with a real sense of momentum. “We’ve been able to improve our service levels, and the systems upon which our business runs are stronger than ever. Most importantly, while we have grown, we have kept to our priorities of leading the market in quality, safety and sustainability. “We’re confident in the depth of our technical expertise and experience – and well-chosen additions to our team last year have only bolstered our ability to support customers in the future.”