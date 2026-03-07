MEMBERS of Lichfield City Council are set to give their views on plans for local government reorganisation.

The move away from two-tier authorities to a unitary model will see services currently delivered by Staffordshire County Council and Lichfield District Council run by a single body in future.

Five proposals have been put forward, with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government seeking views from other councils on the options.

A report to a meeting of Lichfield City Council said:

“While individuals may respond fully to all sections of the consultation, it would be impractical for Lichfield City Council, as a corporate body, to agree detailed responses to every question on every proposal – to do so would require the council to comment extensively on proposals it does not support. “It is therefore considered appropriate for the council’s formal response to focus on

endorsing its preferred option. The consultation process allows for a separate written submission, and it is proposed that this route be used.”

Lichfield District Council has already thrown its weight behind a proposal which would see the local area form part of a unitary authority alongside East Staffordshire and Tamworth.

The report to the city council meeting on Monday (9th March) added:

“Council is asked to agree which proposal it supports and resolve accordingly, together with conferring delegated authority on the Town Clerk to submit the city council’s response to the consultation.”