REFORM UK has declined to say why a councillor who was at the centre of a racism row is no longer in the party – just weeks after he was elected group leader.

Cllr Chris Large was set to become Staffordshire County Council’s new leader.

But he then quit as both group leader and cabinet member for finance just days later, saying his decision had been due to a “family bereavement”.

And now he is no longer even a member of the Reform group, instead sitting as an independent councillor.

Cllr Large had previously come under fire for posts on a TikTok account bearing his name.

At the time, he denied responsibility for the activity, saying a number of people had access to the account, which has since been deleted.

Neither the councillor nor Reform UK have responded to requests to explain his departure from the group.

Cllr Large is the second group leader at the county council to leave the party less than a year after its landslide election victory in Staffordshire.

Cllr Ian Cooper was thrown out of the party in December after Reform found that he had not declared social media accounts prior to the election.