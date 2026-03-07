PEOPLE are being invited to enjoy and participate in a performance of John Stainer’s The Crucifixion in Lichfield.

The “come and sing” event will take place at St Michael’s Church at 6pm on 15th March.

A spokesperson said:

“This will be a relaxed and enjoyable event and everyone is welcome to come and join in, or just to come and listen and join in the hymns if they want. “There will be a rehearsal on Sunday 8th March from 1pm to 3pm and an on the day rehearsal at 4.30pm. “Singers of all abilities are welcome, as are those who just want to come and listen to this marvel of Victoriana as a way to prepare for Holy week and Easter.”

Singers are asked to dress in black where possible.