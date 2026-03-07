A COMEDY show highlighting the story of a call centre employee who becomes obsessed with moving to Britain is coming to the Lichfield Garrick.

Mohit Mathur will bring Dial 1 for UK to the city stage on 28th May.

The show was premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe last year.

Mohit, who moved to the UK from India in 2019 to train at the Drama Centre London, said:

“Alongside performing in larger productions – including the West End production of Life of Pi – I also create my own work and tell stories that aren’t often seen on stage. “Dial 1 for UK is a darkly funny tale about a call centre employee and Youtube influencer in India who becomes obsessed with moving to Britain, and how that dream slowly turns into the reality of being an undocumented migrant worker in the UK.”

Tickets for the show are £15 and can be purchased by calling the box office on 01543 412121 or visiting the Lichfield Garrick website.