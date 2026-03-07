A PROPERTY in Alrewas could be converted into a children’s home if plans are approved.

The proposals have been drawn up for 79 Wellfield Road.

If approved, the house in multiple occupation (HMO) would be converted to provide care for three children aged between five and 17.

A planning statement said:

“The home will be operated by trained staff who will be based on site 24 hours a day. There will be three carers at the property during the day and two at night.”

Full details can be found on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.