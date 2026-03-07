POLICE say a seven-year-old boy has died after an incident on the A38 in Lichfield.

The youngster was hit by a car on the junction of the A38 and A5206 at around 5am this morning (7th March).

The incident has seen the road closed in both directions while investigations continue.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“We were called to a report of a collision between a car and a child on the A38 at the junction with the A5206 at around 5am.



“Sadly, the child, a boy aged 7, died at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.”

Officers are asking witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to contact officers on 101, quoting incident 109 of 7th March.