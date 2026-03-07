POLICE say a seven-year-old boy has died after an incident on the A38 in Lichfield.

The youngster was hit by a car on the junction of the A38 and A5206 at around 5am this morning (7th March).

The incident has seen the road closed in both directions while investigations continue.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“We were called to a report of a collision between a car and a child on the A38 at the junction with the A5206 at around 5am.
 
“Sadly, the child, a boy aged 7, died at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.”

Officers are asking witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to contact officers on 101, quoting incident 109 of 7th March.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments