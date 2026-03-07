RUGBY club bosses say funding to improve pitches will have a “significant” impact.

Lichfield District Council has awarded £105,000 from its Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) allocation to Burntwood RUFC.

The money will help enhance facilities for more than 300 players across a number of age groups.

A club spokesperson said the continued growth of membership meant pitches were under “sustained pressure”, adding that the investment would safeguard playing surfaces for years to come.

Chair Sally Perrins said:

“The council has awarded us £105,000 for pitch maintenance and enhancement and this will be supported by £5,000 in match funding from our patrons and a £10,000 club contribution from Staffordshire Rugby, which will go directly towards the purchase of a tractor and associated equipment. “This funding will have a significant and positive impact on all our members. It will help us continue growing as a club by supporting player development through access to high quality training and playing surfaces. “It will also enable us to retain our existing members and, we hope, attract new players from the local community to this fantastic sport for all.”

The funding was part of a £1.4million pot paid by developers to support local infrastructure projects.

Cllr Alex Farrell, cabinet member for housing and the Local Plan, said:

“It’s fantastic to see funding from development being reinvested back into the district to support local priorities and improve quality of life for our communities.”