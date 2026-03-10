COUNCILLORS are set to debate proposals for a new scheme to boost businesses in Burntwood.

Delivered in partnership with Birmingham Chamber of Commerce, the Burntwood Business Grant will be discussed at a meeting of Burntwood Town Council’s policy and resources committee next week.

The scheme will be an extension of the Better Burntwood Fund and will see up to £1,000 made available to help support start-ups, grow existing businesses and improve survival rates through access to expert advice.

A report to the meeting of the committee said:

“The scheme would provide small, targeted financial awards alongside bespoke business support.”

The funding could be sent on equipment, digital development, professional services, training, shopfront improvements or innovation. Eligible businesses would need to be demonstrate a strong connection to Burntwood.

The total budget for the scheme would be £5,000 per year.

The proposal to launch the initiative will be debated at a meeting on 16th March.