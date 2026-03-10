AN event is set to celebrate the life of the founding engineer of Lichfield’s Sandfields Pumping Station.

John Robinson McClean was born on 21st March 1813 and was a key figure in the development of the facility which helped pump water to the Black Country to tackle cholera outbreaks.

He will be celebrated at a Lottery Week Open Day event at the pumping station on Saturday (14th March).

Local historian Jono Oates – in character as the engineer – will cut a special cake to mark the occasion.

The open day will run from 10am to 4pm and will feature activities for all ages.