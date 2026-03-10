LICHFIELD Cricket Club will kick off their 2026 season with a home game against Bloxwich.

The city side will be looking for a better campaign this time around after suffering relegation from the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division last time out.

Following their Division One opener on 18th April, Lichfield will face away trips to West Bromwich Dartmouth 2nds and Coseley, before returning to home action against Milford Hall 2nds on 9th May.

The season will wrap up on 12th September with a trip to Wednesbury.

Full fixture list:

18th April – Bloxwich (H)

25th April – West Bromwich Dartmouth 2nds (A)

2nd May – Coseley (A)

9th May – Milford Hall 2nds (H)

16th May – Wightwick and Finchfield (A)

23rd May – Rugeley (H)

30th May – Aldridge (H)

6th June – Penkridge 2nds (A)

13th June – Wombourne 2nds (H)

20th June – Bloxwich (A)

28th June – West Bromwich Dartmouth 2nds (H)

4th July – Wightwick and Finchfield (H)

11th July – Rugeley (A)

18th July – Coseley (H)

25th July – Milford Hall 2nds (A)

1st August – Penn (A)

8th August – Wednesbury (H)

15th August – Aldridge (A)

22nd August – Penkridge 2nds (H)

29th August – Wombourne 2nds (A)

5th September – Penn (H)

12th September – Wednesbury (A)