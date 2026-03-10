A NEW Canon Precentor has been appointed at Lichfield Cathedral.

The Revd Jonathan Bish, who is currently vicar of the United Benefice of Batley in the Diocese of Leeds, will be officially installed at Evensong on 7th June.

He said:

“I’m delighted to have accepted the Bishop of Lichfield’s offer of the post of Canon Precentor in his cathedral.

“Lichfield Cathedral is a place where prayer, pilgrimage, service and song have joined together countless thousands of people in the worship of almighty God.

“The word precentor means one who leads people in singing. As someone who is a singer and has been shaped by the worship of cathedrals at many times in my life, I am eager to join in the joy that I know shapes your service to God and his people.

“I’m looking forward to joining the team and getting to know everyone who calls Lichfield Cathedral ‘their cathedral’.”