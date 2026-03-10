A SHOW in Burntwood will pay tribute to the music of Meat Loaf.

The First Club will host Meet Loaf on 28th March.

The show stars renowned tribute artist Terry Nash, who has appeared as the hit singer in performances around the world.

A spokesperson for promoter TNT Presents said:

“Terry is currently touring with his theatre production Back Into Hell, but has been secured by for this special one-night-only appearance in Burntwood. “Audiences can expect an evening celebrating some of Meat Loaf’s most iconic songs, including Bat Out of Hell, Paradise by the Dashboard Light, I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That) and many more classic hits.”

Tickets are £12.50 and can be booked at www.tnt-presents.com.