PLANS to convert land in Burntwood into dog walking fields have been approved.

The proposals were put forward for the site off Ogley Hay Road.

A statement supporting the application said:

“The site comprises of a large parcel of modified grassland and an area of hardstanding that has most recently been used as an equestrian paddock. “The parcel of land is proposed to be utilised to provide two dog walking fields, which are to be enclosed by two-metre high deer fencing.”

The facility will feature 50-minute sessions running from 7am to 8pm in the spring and summer months, with hours reduced at other times of the year.

The statement added:

“No more than two cars per booking will be permitted, with a maximum of two people and no more than four dogs allowed at any one time.”

