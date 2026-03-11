COUNCILLORS have outlined plans to spend more than £10million improving provision for pupils with special educational needs.

Staffordshire County Council said the funding would help increase the number of places in special schools and improve standards in mainstream classrooms for SEND students.

A total of £10.7million has been earmarked by the authority in its 2026-27 budget.

Cllr Janet Higgins, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for education and SEND, said:

“We want all children with special educational needs and disabilities to be able to reach their potential by receiving the right support at the right time in their own communities, at their local school or nearest suitable place of education. “Supporting these projects will allow schools to make extra provision and increase their capacity to provide support where it can make a real difference. “Supporting these projects will allow schools to make extra provision and increase their capacity to provide support where it can make a real difference.”

The county council said it currently supports more than 24,000 pupils with SEND. Of those 9,925 have EHCPs – an increase of 50% in three years.

Around 31% of children and young people with an EHCP attend mainstream school, compared to the national average of 42%.

At the same time, 8.3% of those with an EHCP attend an independent special school, compared to 4.6% nationally – an increase of 55% over the past three years.

Cllr Higgins said:

“EHCPs specify the support that shall be provided to a child or young person. Demand has doubled in three years, and we are working hard to keep pace with it by increasing capacity. “We have spoken to parents, carers and school heads and there is large support for our approach to balance provision so we have the appropriate option for pupils closer to home and at the same time reduce the need for more expensive alternatives further away.”