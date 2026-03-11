LOCAL organisations in Lichfield have been boosted by grant funding of more than £32,000.

A range of groups were awarded between £120 and £3,225 each from Lichfield City Council.

Cllr Colin Ball, chair of the council’s grants committee, said:

“The city benefits enormously from the work of many local groups – and the city council is pleased to support their work. “We are helping groups both large and small as just a few hundred pounds can make a big difference to small groups in particular and I am pleased that we are able to help them in their work, both in terms of money available to them and raising their profile in the city.”

The city council will again be providing grants to local organisations to support the provision of activities for children during school holidays, with eligible groups encouraged to bid for a share of the £23,000 grant fund.

Cllr Ball added:

“We have seen some great outcomes through funding activities for children, notably through our support of subsidised placements at sports camps held by Lichfield Community Sports Club. “We know there have been cutbacks across the board in services for children and young people over the past few years, so this is an opportunity for the city council to support children and families during all school holiday periods. “I hope to see more local organisations who deliver school holiday activities applying for these grants as soon as possible. We are very keen to work with them for the benefit of the children of this city.”

For more information visit the Lichfield City Council website or email administration@lichfield.gov.uk.