A LICHFIELD school is looking for someone to help “change the lives of students”.

A new Parent, Teacher and Friends Association (PTFA) is being launched by Nether Stowe School.

It will help raise funds, link the school with local businesses and organisations, and provide an ongoing link with the community.

Volunteers have already expressed an interest in taking up some of the roles within the PTFA, but now the school is looking for the key person to lead it as chair.

April Rose, who leads the school’s college competitions as well as being a history teacher, said:

“The PTFA will enrich school life through all different kinds of ways and forms, from raising money for specific projects and items to connecting us with businesses to share careers advice. “Building those links is such an important factor, because we really see the school as being at the heart of the community. “So, by leading the PTFA, the chair will be in a position to really change the life of our students, by enriching their school experience in so many ways.”

The chair will be supported by a committee, but would help provide the leadership needed to get real results to enhance life at the school.

Miss Rose added:

“Before half-term we held an introductory meeting that we opened out for parents to come along, where we explained our hopes for the PTFA, and gauged what appetite there was for it. “We had a very positive response, with people expressing an interest in getting involved and lending their own skills to the committee. So, there would be a lot of support for the chair. “Once we have found our chair, we can call the first AGM of the PTFA, elect all of the other roles, and start making a really positive impact on the school, the students and ultimately the community. “So, if you are interested in leading our PTFA please get in touch – it’s a great opportunity to make a life-changing contribution to our students’ school experience.”

Anyone interested can email arose@netherstowe.com or call the school on 01543 263446.

Headteacher Kirsty Jones said:

“We are very excited about the launch of the PTFA, which will make a huge difference to life at Nether Stowe. “If you think you could be the person to help lead this new era, please get in touch.”