NEW food waste collections could help save up to £1million a year, a councillor has said.

The new scheme is being rolled out as part of the Government’s Simpler Recycling Initiative.

It will see Lichfield District Council and all other local councils introduce weekly collections.

Staffordshire County Council said it will be partnership with other authorities to allow food waste to be processed into renewable energy and fertiliser for farms and parks.

Cllr Andrew Mynors, cabinet member for connectivity at the county council, said the new service could also deliver savings for taxpayers:

“It is staggering to think that nearly half of what ends up in our general rubbish bins isn’t actually rubbish at all. It’s food. That is a massive wasted resource. “This new weekly food waste service that we are supporting is about turning Staffordshire’s waste into something useful. By simply separating our food scraps into the new caddies, residents will be helping to generate renewable energy to power our communities and create fertiliser for Staffordshire farmers. “This isn’t just about being more efficient, but about being smarter with our budget too. Reducing food waste in our general bins could save Staffordshire taxpayers up to £1million a year in disposal costs. “That is money that can be better spent on essential services.”

The new waste service will see homes supplied with a caddy and roll of liners for them to dispose of peelings, leftovers, tea bags, coffee grounds and mouldy or out-of-date foodstuffs.

It is expected to launch in Lichfield and Burntwood later this month.