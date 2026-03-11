THE 15th anniversary of the end of the Iraq war is set to be marked by a ceremony at the National Memorial Arboretum.

It will take place on 22nd May to highlight the “extraordinary service and sacrifice” of those who took part in the conflict.

A spokesperson for the National Memorial Arboretum said:

“The Royal British Legion is hosting a daytime commemorative event on the 15th anniversary of the end of Operation TELIC, remembering the lives lost and those affected and pay tribute to the professionalism and dedication of the men and women who served, from the initial invasion to the crucial rebuilding of Iraqi institutions and infrastructure. “While access to the commemorative event is by ticket only, the event will be live transmitted to a large screen situated elsewhere in the arboretum grounds.”

For details on tickets to the ceremony, complete a registration form online.