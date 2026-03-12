A LOCAL football club is relaunching sessions for girls in Lichfield.

AFC Fradley is bringing back its Wildcats workshops for those aged five to 11 who are interested in getting intot he sport.

A spokesperson said:

“The sessions are designed for girls of all abilities – whether they are completely new to the game or already love playing.

“Wildcats focuses on building confidence, learning basic football skills and, most importantly, having fun while making new friends in a positive and supportive environment.

“Run by UEFA and FA qualified coaches and supported by volunteers, the programme gives young girls the opportunity to enjoy football in a relaxed, non-competitive setting.

“Many of AFC Fradley’s current girls team players first discovered their love of the game through Wildcats, making it a fantastic pathway into grassroots football.”