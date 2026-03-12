A COUNCILLOR says those behind a planned diversion during an 11-day closure of the A38 have failed to understand the impact on local residents.

The northbound and southbound carriageways will close between Swinfen and Hilliard’s Cross from 9pm on 27th March and not reopen until 5an on 8th April.

There will also be overnight closures from 9pm to 5am from 23rd to 26th March to allow for CCTV maintenance and preparatory works.

The work is to allow realignment of the A38 as part of HS2 works, with the northbound slip road at Streethay staying closed until October.

During the closures, a diversion route will go via Wood End Lane, the A515, A51 and A5206.

But Cllr Richard Cox, Conservative representative for Armitage with Handsacre at Lichfield District Council, said the impact of the closure had been ignored by decision makers.

“The diversion proposed while the A38 northbound and southbound are closed at the same time has not considered the possibility of gridlock and chaos to the surrounding road network, with rural lanes inadequate to take the volume of traffic, even when proposed over Easter. “Wood End Lane is too narrow to for vehicles travelling in either direction instead of using the busy A38 and surely the probability of vehicle collisions will increase. “I hope to goodness they will not, but if they do occur, Wood End Lane will need closing in either direction. There is also the added hazard of potholes and collapsed gullies.”

While large portions of the first phase of HS2 have been paused, the section beneath the carriageway at Streethay is continuing.

Cllr Cox said:

“While I appreciate works will have to be carried out, I genuinely question why the rush as the HS2 project has now been put on hold for the lifetime of the current parliament, apart from major works like the cutting to cross A38. “Once done, we enter a period of uncertainty about the future, therefore those who have decided to proceed fail to truly understand the chaos that this diversion is going to have to all residents on the diversion route and surrounding communities. “I remain critical of the Government and all previous governments since the start of this outrageous project, which is now so expensive to build it’s either been cancelled or paused. “Neither Staffordshire County Council nor the Government can postpone these works. It means the concerns of gridlock and chaos raised by residents, communities and businesses are being ignored.”