A NEW five-year plan is set to outline how Staffordshire Council intends to respond to growing environmental challenges.

The new Environmental Action Plan replaces a previous Climate Change Action Plan drawn up by the authority.

The draft document outlines practical steps the council will take to “protect and enhance the environment while supporting economic growth and healthier communities”.

Priorities highlighted include reducing the council’s overall environmental impact, strengthening resilience against issues such as flooding, developing green skills, minimising waste, local nature recovery and transport initiatives.

Cllr Andrew Mynors, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for connectivity, said:

“This Environmental Action Plan focuses on practical steps to protect nature, improve energy efficiency and create healthier communities and a stronger economy. “By adapting to impactful weather and using resources wisely, we can unlock new opportunities, attract investment, create high-quality jobs and drive innovation. At the same time, we’re protecting community health and helping residents and businesses keep more money in their pockets. “Our goal is long-term economic growth that works hand in hand with nature, delivering cleaner air, greener spaces and a resilient, prosperous Staffordshire for generations to come.”

The plan will now go before cabinet on 18th March.