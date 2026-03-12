A CARE home is hosting a free talk on dementia.

The Spires has teamed up with the Alzheimer’s Society for the event at 2pm on 2nd April.

It will cover how to spot the first signs of dementia, how to get a diagnosis, how to look after your loved one living with dementia and how to fund care.

There will also be a question and answer session.

Beverley Cole, deputy manager at The Spires, said:

“We want to help and support relatives, friends and members of our local community who have loved ones who are living with dementia. “We are inviting everyone to come along and listen to our talk to raise awareness of the condition and to help give people some information and coping strategies.”

People wanting to attend can email Spires@barchester.com.