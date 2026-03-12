A LOCAL father is preparing to run the London Marathon in memory of his son.

Tim Taylor-Smith will pound the streets of the city’s capital to raise funds for Group B Strep Support.

It comes following the death of son Zac following an infection caused by Group B Streptococcus.

Tim said he took up the challenge after finding comfort in running following his loss:

“In the early months after Zac died, I realised how differently fathers often experience grief. Many of us keep moving, keep working, trying to hold everything together quietly. “Losing a child divides life into before and after. Running didn’t remove the grief, but it created moments where breathing felt easier.”

As well as his marathon challenge, Tim has also set up the Fit to Grieve platform exploring how exercise can help fathers cope with the experience of losing a child.

He said:

“Fit To Grieve exists because many fathers carry grief in silence. The project shares reflections on grief, fatherhood after child loss and how exercise and physical activity can support mental wellbeing during bereavement. “The aim is to create a space where fathers can feel less alone in their experience while finding ways to rebuild strength and resilience. “If one dad reads something and realises he isn’t alone, then it’s doing its job.”

People can donate via Tim’s online fundraising page.