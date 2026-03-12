OCEAN Colour Scene guitarist Steve Cradock will explore an evening of the band’s music at a gig in Lichfield.

He will be at The Hub at St Mary’s on Sunday (15th March).

As well as being behind familiar guitar riffs in hits such as The Riverboat Song and The Day We Caught the Train, Steve has also performed as part of Paul Weller’s band and appeared with The Specials.

A spokesperson said:

“In his debut tour, Steve will be playing and singing hits from the Ocean Colour Scene songbook and much more.”

For ticket details visit The Hub at St Mary’s website.