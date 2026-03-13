A SHOW at the Lichfield Garrick is set to shine a light on artificial intelligence.

Lieven Scheire will be on the city stage on 21st March.

A spokesperson said:

“What exactly is this artificial intelligence that everyone is talking about? And, more importantly, what is it not?

“Is it computers that can think and reason just like us? No, not yet, and maybe they never will. However, AI does give computers and apps abilities they never had before – recognising faces, naming objects, understanding and speaking human language and even predicting human behaviour.

“These new abilities lead to astonishing possibilities that are steadily becoming visible in our daily lives and in our society.

“Lieven Scheire will introduce you to this new superhero of technology in an entertaining and accessible way. You’ll get a glimpse of how it all works, what it can already do and what it will be capable of in the future.

“It’s a first encounter with something that might soon become your new friend, butler, advisor, psychologist, personal trainer or guardian angel.”